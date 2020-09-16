Cineplex Theatres is Showing a Tragically Hip Double Feature

Starting Sept. 18th Cineplex Theatres is presenting: The Tragically Hip: The Ultimate Double Feature.

Long Time Running and A National Celebration, will screen at select Cineplex Theatres across Canada (including Barrie.) For the first time ever, starting on September 18th, it’s a chance to take in both titles at Cineplex Cinemas.

The Tragically Hip is also marking this epic partnership with Cineplex by re-releasing merchandise.

Galaxy Cinema in Barrie is presenting The Tragically Hip Double-Feature starting this Friday night, get ticket info here.

Synopsis

Join your fellow Hip Fans in the Ultimate Double Feature. Limited engagement begins September 18th. Select theatres on September 20th. LONG TIME RUNNING is a feature documentary film that follows The Tragically Hip’s iconic 2016 Man Machine Poem cross-Canada tour and final concert in their hometown of Kingston. A NATIONAL CELEBRATION A National Celebration was the final show of the TheTragically Hip’s Man Machine Poem Tour recorded on August 20th, 2016 at the K-Rock Centre in their home town of Kingston Ontario. This presentation will contain a fifteen-minute intermission between the two presentations.