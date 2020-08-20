Cinnamon Toast Crunch is Changing the Game with ‘Cinnadust’
The seasoning you never knew you needed
Cinnamon Toast Crunch is going where no cereal has gone before, by creating a cereal inspired seasoning.
My mind is running wild thinking of what this could be used for:
- French toast
- Plain toast
- Other types of cereal
- Really any kind of breakfast food
- Ice cream
- Every kind of desert, let’s be honest
- Popcorn? Why not!
Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cinnadust will be available starting September 1st, exclusively at Sam’s Club.
The seasoning you never knew you needed. ✨ #Cinnadust coming soon, exclusively to @samsclub. pic.twitter.com/1obgGnNkwF
Cinnadust will be available in grocery stores nationwide and online retailers early 2021.