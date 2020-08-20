Cinnamon Toast Crunch is Changing the Game with ‘Cinnadust’

Cinnamon Toast Crunch is going where no cereal has gone before, by creating a cereal inspired seasoning.

My mind is running wild thinking of what this could be used for:

French toast

Plain toast

Other types of cereal

Really any kind of breakfast food

Ice cream

Every kind of desert, let’s be honest

Popcorn? Why not!

Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cinnadust will be available starting September 1st, exclusively at Sam’s Club.

The seasoning you never knew you needed. ✨ #Cinnadust coming soon, exclusively to @samsclub. pic.twitter.com/1obgGnNkwF — Cinnamon Toast Crunch (@CTCSquares) August 19, 2020

Cinnadust will be available in grocery stores nationwide and online retailers early 2021.