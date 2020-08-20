Listen Live

Cinnamon Toast Crunch is Changing the Game with ‘Cinnadust’

The seasoning you never knew you needed

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Eats

Cinnamon Toast Crunch is going where no cereal has gone before, by creating a cereal inspired seasoning.

My mind is running wild thinking of what this could be used for:

  • French toast
  • Plain toast
  • Other types of cereal
  • Really any kind of breakfast food
  • Ice cream
  • Every kind of desert, let’s be honest
  • Popcorn? Why not!

 

The seasoning you never knew you needed. ✨ #Cinnadust coming soon, exclusively to @samsclub.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cinnadust will be available starting September 1st, exclusively at Sam’s Club.

Cinnadust will be available in grocery stores nationwide and online retailers early 2021.

