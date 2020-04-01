Claudia Schiffer Says She Needed Security To Stop People From Stealing Her Underwear!

Claudia Schiffer shot to fame in the early 90’s as one of the “big six” supermodels alongside Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington and Kate Moss. Claudia explains that being that famous came with some issues.



She told Elle U.K. that she had security because people would constantly steal her bras and knickers by cutting holes in the fashion tents. Schiffer tells the fashion magazine, when I was out on the runway I’d come back and constantly my underwear would be gone – my bra, my knickers … gone!”

Now at the age of 49, Claudia says that she’s older and no longer dealing with the chaos and attention. Claudia is on the cover of Elle UK and explains that “you don’t have to be called beautiful your entire life.”

Adding, “It’s a nice memory, but then the next generation starts and you hand over.”