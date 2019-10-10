Clearing Snow from the End of Driveways for Seniors and Those w/ Disabilities
The City is looking for innovative service models
Barrie is teaming up with Municipal Innovation Exchange to help clear out snow from the bottom of driveways around the Community.
Know someone who has difficulty clearing the snow from the end of their driveway when it gets filled in?@cityofbarrie and @MixOntario are taking an innovative approach to tackling this…check this out! https://t.co/GMR20Aq2Rc
— Jeff Lehman (@Mayor_Jeff) October 9, 2019
Here are the details so far…