Listen Live

Clearing Snow from the End of Driveways for Seniors and Those w/ Disabilities

The City is looking for innovative service models

By Darryl on the Drive

Barrie is teaming up with Municipal Innovation Exchange to help clear out snow from the bottom of driveways around the Community.

Here are the details so far…

Related posts

Home Depot is Selling an Inflatable Sandworm from Beetlejuice

Halloween Party at the House Where ‘Scream’ Was Filmed

Squirrel Hides 200 Walnuts Under Hood of Car