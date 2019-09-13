Clowns Or Strippers? Those Are Your Choices This Weekend At The Movies!

Those are your offerings at the movies this weekend. It 2 -now in its second week is expected to take top spot again but all eyes will be on Jennifer Lopez and her new movie Hustle; a true story about strippers who hose some wall street guys! It’s expected to also do very well!

Hustler is Produced and stars Jennifer Lopez who says she is super proud of this project that was made with mainly women.

Other cast members include Cardi B, Lizzo and “Crazy Rich Asians” star Constance Wu.

The movie has been met with great reviews since its premier at TIFF and there is already talks that this one is Oscar worthy!