‘Clueless’ Star Stacey Dash Arrested For Domestic Violence

Stacey Dash was arrested on Sunday in New Port Richey, Florida for a domestic battery charge after allegedly attacking her husband.

According to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Dash called 911 and was arrested after police saw the marks on her husband, attorney Jeffrey Marty’s arm. She is also accused of pushing and slapping him.

The couple married in 2018 after a brief 10 days of dating. Marty, like Dash, is a Democrat turned Republican and devout Donald Trump supporter.

Dash ran briefly for Congress in 2018, in California’s 44th district of L.A. County, but dropped out after two months, citing “overall bitterness surrounding our political process.”