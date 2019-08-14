Listen Live

CNE Opens Friday, Check Out the Weird Food Though

Paramedics will be on site

By Darryl on the Drive, Kool Eats

The Annual Summer tradition returns this Friday, CNE Toronto at The Ex.

Sure you can hit the rides, enjoy concerts at the Banshell Stage but one thing we ALL have in common is…. We love to eat!

Skip the line for salads and wraps…

Here are some of the strangest foods at CNE 2019:

  • Funnel Cake Chicken Sandwich

  • Pickle Juice Lemonade

  • Pickle Pizza

  • Rainbow Grilled Cheese

  • Fried Hot Cheetos Chicken on Cheese Stuffed Doritos

  • Deep Fried Frog Legs

  • Deep Fried Cotton Candy Oreos

