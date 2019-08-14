CNE Opens Friday, Check Out the Weird Food Though

The Annual Summer tradition returns this Friday, CNE Toronto at The Ex.

Sure you can hit the rides, enjoy concerts at the Banshell Stage but one thing we ALL have in common is…. We love to eat!

Skip the line for salads and wraps…

Here are some of the strangest foods at CNE 2019:

Funnel Cake Chicken Sandwich

Pickle Juice Lemonade

I’ve seen pickle juice ice pops at Wal Mart (in the US, duh) so pickle juice lemonade doesn’t surprise me pic.twitter.com/hBSGnHfpTN — Karon Liu (@karonliu) August 14, 2019

Pickle Pizza

Rainbow Grilled Cheese

Rainbow grilled cheese pic.twitter.com/xIFN7AVHl8 — Megan Lam (@KomatsuMegan) August 11, 2019

Fried Hot Cheetos Chicken on Cheese Stuffed Doritos

Cluck Yeah! 🤤 Fried Hot Cheetos Chicken on Cheese Stuffed Doritos! 😍 Our main feature for #CNE2019! Chicken coated in Flamin Hot Cheetos then deep fried with two Cheese Stuffed Doritos as buns. 🍗🧀 Get them at #CNE Food Building! #FarmToFryer #LetsGoToTheEx @LetsGoToTheEX pic.twitter.com/RN9ADZeHXN — Farm To Fryer (@FarmToFryer) August 14, 2019

Deep Fried Frog Legs

Deep Fried Cotton Candy Oreos