‘COBRA KAI’ TO CONCLUDE WITH THREE-PART FINAL SEASON 6

Netflix announced that Cobra Kai will conclude with a three-part final season.

Season 6 will be split into three parts, with each part to consist of five episodes. Part 1 will premiere July 18, with Part 2 to follow Nov. 24 and Part 3 to be released in 2025.

Cobra Kai, a sequel to the ‘Karate Kid’ films, features Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprising their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence, who are now adults who train a new group of young people in karate.

Season 6 picks up with the Cobra Kai dojo deciding if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai karate world championships after being eliminated from the Valley. Meanwhile, Cobra Kai founder John Kreese (Martin Kove) resurfaces after faking his death and escaping from prison.

The Season 6 cast also includes Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, Mary Mouser, Tanner Buchanan, Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Courtney Henggeler, Vanessa Rubio, Dallas Dupree Young, Yuji Okumoto, Alicia Hannah-Kim, Griffin Santopietro and Oona O’Brien.