Coca-Cola Drops Tab After Almost 60 Years!

Coke’s first-ever “diet” drink will be discontinued after nearly 60 years on the market by December 31st.

Tab, as ’80s kids know, paved the way for Diet Coke to become the top no-calorie brand in North America.

When the tab hit the market in 1963, it was originally marketed to women. The zero-calorie drink became super popular in the ’80s and continued to have a cult following for decades after.

The tab isn’t the only product being axed by Coca-Cola. The company is also phasing out Coca-Cola Life, and Diet Coke Feisty Cherry.