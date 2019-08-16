Coca-Cola Says It Will Start Selling Dasani Water In A Can!
This is in an effort to reduce the amount of plastic use by the company!
According to tech crunch.com The company is debuting a hybrid bottle that’s made from half renewable and recycled PET plastic in addition to new PET plastic.
The new Plastic bottles should be available by mid-2020 and the cans available this fall.
Coca-Cola North America says; “We are working diligently to continually reduce our overall environmental footprint through smarter package design and procurement of recycled and renewable materials while continuing to deliver exceptional consumer experiences.”