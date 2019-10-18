Colbert Will Remain Host of The Late Show Until 2023

Stephen Colbert will be around through 2020 and beyond the US election! CBS has reached a contract extension with Colbert until 2023!

Colbert’s opening monologues regularly make headlines and go viral. As of today, Colbert’s monologues from the new season, which started just over three weeks ago, have been viewed nearly 57 million times on YouTube.

The Late Show has received 13 Emmy nominations since its 2015 premiere, including three for Colbert’s Election Night Special that aired on Showtime in 2016.

Colbert took over for David Letterman as host of The Late Show in 2015! This extension means Colbert will hold this time slot for eight years!