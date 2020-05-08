Colbie Smulders Channels Her How I Met Your Mother Character For One Last Time!
If you loved How I Met Your Mother, you’ll love this story.
Colbie Smulders, who played Robin on the show, wanted to share a message of unity and also… goofyness.
She decided one last time to dust of the good ol’ Robin Sparkles persona one last time.
All in the name of social distancing.
She remade her character’s classic hit “Let’s Go To The Mall”:
(if you’re confused, Robin was an 80’s child pop star in Canada. She toured malls and ate Wetzel’s Pretzels and lived off Orange Julius).
Into this:
Welp. Here it is. I hope it takes your mind off some things. It certainly did for me! A huge thank you to Craig Thomas and Carter Bays for the new lyrics. And to Brian Kim, who helped compose many of our songs. He wrote this new piano version and then rewrote it when it was too challenging for me. It was a wonderful journey down memory lane. If you are able and willing please donate to the following charities. There are links in my Stories. @savethechildren @canadahelps @dailybreadTO Thank you to @20thcenfoxtv #himym #robinsparkles #letsallstayathome
Kinda catchy and has the sweet message of us all staying home to be safe!