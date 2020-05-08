Colbie Smulders Channels Her How I Met Your Mother Character For One Last Time!

If you loved How I Met Your Mother, you’ll love this story.

Colbie Smulders, who played Robin on the show, wanted to share a message of unity and also… goofyness.

She decided one last time to dust of the good ol’ Robin Sparkles persona one last time.

All in the name of social distancing.

She remade her character’s classic hit “Let’s Go To The Mall”:

(if you’re confused, Robin was an 80’s child pop star in Canada. She toured malls and ate Wetzel’s Pretzels and lived off Orange Julius).

Into this:

Kinda catchy and has the sweet message of us all staying home to be safe!