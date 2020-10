Collier Street United Church 24-1/2 Annual Online Silent Auction

Online bidding at https://www.biddingowl.com/CollierStreetUnitedChurch

October 15 at 12 noon to October 30 at 8 pm

Over 200 items including:

Artwork

China, Crystal, Silver, Dishware

Baking

Furniture

Dinner Delivery

Local Business Gift Certificates

Questions? Email collierunited@rogers.com or call 705-722-2003 or 647-984-2650