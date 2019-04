Collier Street United Church 24th Annual Silent Auction

Thursday May 2: 4 – 9 PM

Friday May 3: 11 AM – 9 PM

Saturday May 4: 9 AM – 1 PM

100’s of items to bid on including: furniture, antiques, gift certificates, lawn and car care, framed art, china & crystal, sporting goods and more!

Used Book Table! Kid’s Bids!

Fabulous Food including:

* Gala Dinner – Thursday May 2 at 6:00 pm. $40 per person. Featuring Joe Huron Duo.

* Lunch – Friday May 3 and Saturday May 4 -11 AM – 1:00 PM

* All-You-Can-Eat Pasta Dinner – Friday May 3 – 5 PM – 7 PM. $10 for adults, $6 for children and teens.

* Homemade Pie & Ice Cream Served Friday all day & Saturday until 1:00 pm

Collier Street United Church, 112 Collier Street, Barrie. 705-726-1511. www.collierunited.ca