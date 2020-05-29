Listen Live

Collingwood Has An Uplifting Mural Along Huron Street

Four local artists completed it over the last few weeks

By Community Line, Darryl on the Drive

The Town of Collingwood has unveiled a temporary mural, 100ft long alongside Huron Street, near the corner of Heritage Drive.

Four local artists were selected to complete the project, each with experience in creating large scale works using spray techniques or airbrush. The artists are Lily Findlay, Ruth Hurdle, Sam Nellicks, Rob Saley, and Blaze Wiradharma.

