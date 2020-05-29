Collingwood Has An Uplifting Mural Along Huron Street
Four local artists completed it over the last few weeks
The Town of Collingwood has unveiled a temporary mural, 100ft long alongside Huron Street, near the corner of Heritage Drive.
Four local artists were selected to complete the project, each with experience in creating large scale works using spray techniques or airbrush. The artists are Lily Findlay, Ruth Hurdle, Sam Nellicks, Rob Saley, and Blaze Wiradharma.
The incredible Huron Street Mural is complete! Thank you artists Lily Findlay, Ruth Hurdle, Sam Nellicks, Rob Saley, & Blaze Wiradharma. Great photo by Dave West Photography. Learn more about this inspiring mural project >> https://t.co/IQwAH01xYa pic.twitter.com/KhEzw8FMSh
