Collins Dictionary Declares “Lockdown” As The Word Of The Year!

Collins says “Lockdown” was used over 250,000 times this year, compared to just 4,000 times last year!

Collins Dictionary chose ‘lockdown’ as its Word of the Year 2020 in light of how often it was used due to the Covid-19 pandemic this year.

It “encapsulates the shared experience of billions of people”, Collins said.

 

Back in March, no one could predict what was about to happen. That we’d all be locked down in our homes for months.

Definition of lockdown: Collins Dictionary defines the word as “the imposition of stringent restrictions on travel, social interaction, and access to public spaces”.

 

Other pandemic words this year we used way too much are, “furlough”, “key worker”, “self-isolate” and “social distancing” as well as “coronavirus”.

 

I wonder what next year’s word will be?

