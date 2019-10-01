COME ON… VOGUE… JUMP ONTO THE CATWAY!!
Eh, EH, EH! (sing the tune in your head)
Have you ever seen videos of a fashion show and thought: “Yeah, I could do that”.
If you HAVE, well you have found a new hero.
A woman during Chanel’s show at Paris Fashion Week earlier today JUMPED up onto the catwalk DURING the final walk!
(In English for all of us non-fashion majors: a lady basically did the fashion equivalent of streaking during a major sports event).
She blended in so well, security couldn’t figure out WHO she was! Check out the video below. Tell me what ya think!
There was a catwalk crasher during the finale @CHANEL and I couldn’t stop laughing because the hapless security guards couldn’t spot her in the line-up. #ParisFashionWeek pic.twitter.com/D2Wea25CIO
— Elizabeth Paton (@LizziePaton) October 1, 2019