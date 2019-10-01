COME ON… VOGUE… JUMP ONTO THE CATWAY!!

Have you ever seen videos of a fashion show and thought: “Yeah, I could do that”.

If you HAVE, well you have found a new hero.

A woman during Chanel’s show at Paris Fashion Week earlier today JUMPED up onto the catwalk DURING the final walk!

(In English for all of us non-fashion majors: a lady basically did the fashion equivalent of streaking during a major sports event).

She blended in so well, security couldn’t figure out WHO she was! Check out the video below. Tell me what ya think!