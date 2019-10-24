Coming And Going On Netflix In November!

Leaving the streaming service for November 2019 are scary, Halloween-appropriate movies like “Scream,” and on the way to a cozy couch near you are a nice selection of holiday-themed movies.

But the highlight on Netflix in November for many will be De Niro, Pacino and Pesci. The three legendary actors are coming together in “The Irishman” under the direction of Martin Scorsese and it starts streaming November 27th. The drama features the story surrounding notorious union boss Jimmy Hoffa.

Also coming, The Crown Season 3 starts streaming November 17th… Click Here for the full list!