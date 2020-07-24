Listen Live

Coming Soon: KFC Crocs

Look for them beginning July 28th

By Darryl on the Drive, Fashion

This is the collaboration nobody was asking for. Colonel Sanders KFC is set to release special edition Crocs, (as if these shoes weren’t ugly enough.)

Get this, they will come with two charms that attach to the top of the shoes. The charms are a replica of a KFC drumstick, they even have the KFC scent.

A Truly Original Recipe

Do you love world famous fried chicken?Do you love Crocs? Do you love brandspokespersons like Colonel Sanders? Then,boy, howdy, do we have something for you.

Put These On Your Bucket List

Covered in a fried chicken print and a stripedbase, these will make your dreams of wearinga bucket of chicken ﬁnally come true.

