Coming Soon: KFC Crocs

This is the collaboration nobody was asking for. Colonel Sanders KFC is set to release special edition Crocs, (as if these shoes weren’t ugly enough.)

Get this, they will come with two charms that attach to the top of the shoes. The charms are a replica of a KFC drumstick, they even have the KFC scent.

A Truly Original Recipe

Do you love world famous fried chicken?

Do you love Crocs? Do you love brand

spokespersons like Colonel Sanders? Then,

boy, howdy, do we have something for you.

Put These On Your Bucket List

Covered in a fried chicken print and a striped

base, these will make your dreams of wearing

a bucket of chicken ﬁnally come true.