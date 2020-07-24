Coming Soon: KFC Crocs
Look for them beginning July 28th
This is the collaboration nobody was asking for. Colonel Sanders KFC is set to release special edition Crocs, (as if these shoes weren’t ugly enough.)
Get this, they will come with two charms that attach to the top of the shoes. The charms are a replica of a KFC drumstick, they even have the KFC scent.
A Truly Original Recipe
Do you love world famous fried chicken?Do you love Crocs? Do you love brand spokespersons like Colonel Sanders? Then, boy, howdy, do we have something for you.
Put These On Your Bucket List
Covered in a fried chicken print and a stripedbase, these will make your dreams of wearing a bucket of chicken ﬁnally come true.
Coming soon! Kentucky Fried Chicken x @Crocs Classic Clogs are available on July 28th. The saying is true: good things and Crocs that look like a bucket of fried chicken come to those who wait. https://t.co/oYeRikFuup pic.twitter.com/Up6EVjSjKs
— KFC (@kfc) July 23, 2020