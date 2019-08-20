Coming To America 2 Has An All Star Cast, With Another Big Name Added!

Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones and Eddie Murphy and now Tracy Morgan all Coming To America!

Its the sequel to Paramount’s 1988 hit Coming To America and this 2nd movie may be better than the first- if possible with this cast!

The original film saw Murphy play Prince Akeem, a spoiled prince from the fictional African nation of Zamunda, who arrives in Queens and in undercover fashion gets a job at a McDonald’s knockoff while trying to find a wife.

The new story sees Akeem, now set to become king, discovering he has a son he never knew about, a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. Honoring his father’s dying wish to groom his son as a newly crowned prince, Akeem must once again return to America.

Leslie Jones is playing the son’s Mother while Tracy Morgan will play the son’s brother!

Production is due to begin later this month on the project, which has a Dec. 18, 2020, release.