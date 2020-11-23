‘Coming To America’ Sequel Coming To Amazon Prime On March 5

Paramount Pictures’ long-awaited sequel Coming 2 America will debut on March 5, 2021, on the Amazon Prime Video platform.

As previously reported, original cast members Murphy, Arsenio Hall, James Earl Jones, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Shari Headley, and Paul Bates are all set to reprise their roles in the sequel.

Coming 2 America also stars Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Teyana Taylor, Tracy Morgan, Luenell, Jermaine Fowler, KiKi Layne, and Rick Ross, among others.

The original 1988 film Coming to America starred Murphy as Akeem Joffer, the crown prince of the fictional African nation of Zamunda. In an effort to find a wife, Akeem, along with his trusty assistant Semmi, played by Hall, travel to Queens, NY. In the sequel, Akeem, who is set to become king, learns about a long-lost son and must return to America to meet his unlikely heir to the throne of Zamunda.