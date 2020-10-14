‘Coming to America’ Sequel Is Going Right To Streaming

According to reports, the long-awaited ‘Coming to America’ sequel will skip a theatrical release and go directly to Amazon’s streaming service.

Movie bosses had originally planned to release ‘Coming 2 America” in theatres in mid-December. But now with many theatres shutdown across North America and with so much uncertainty with the pandemic, Eddie Murphy is coming to your TV!

According to Variety, bosses at Paramount are in talks with Amazon to send the movie to that streaming service. The deal would be worth an estimated $125 million and could be released on December 18th.

‘Coming 2 America’ is a follow-up to the hit comedy from 1988, in which Murphy played an African prince on the hunt for a wife in New York.

‘Coming 2 America’ also features original co-stars Arsenio Hall and James Earl Jones, as well as Wesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, and Leslie Jones.