Coming to Disney + in April
Pixar's Onward is coming this Friday!
Wednesday, April 1
- Doctor Doolittle
Friday, April 3
- Onward
- A Tale of Two Critters
- In a Nutshell
- Don’s Fountain of Youth
- Donald’s Dog Laundry
- Double Dribble
- Dragon Around
- Elmer Elephant
- Fish Hooks (seasons 1-3)
- How to Play Football
- Lambert, The Sheepish Lion
- On Ice
- Out of Scale
- Penguins
- Pluto’s Party
- Sea Scouts
- Sonny with a Chance (seasons 1-3)
- The Boy Who Talked to Badgers
- The New Neighbor
- The Small One
- The Straight Story
Disney+ Originals
- Elephant
- Life on the Edge: Penguins Behind the Scenes
- Dolphin Reef
- Diving with Dolphins
- Dolphin Reef: Behind the Scenes
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ep. 707 – Dangerous Debt
- Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings Finale, Ep. 208 – Marry ME
- Shop Class, Ep. 106 – Downhill Derby
- Disney Family Sundays, Ep. 122 – Minnie Mouse: Apron
- One Day At Disney, Ep. 118 – Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway
- Be Our Chef, Ep. 102 – Diagnosis: Delicious
Friday, April 10
- Life Below Zero (season 14)
- Paradise Island (season 1)
- Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (season 1)
- Running Wild with Bear Grylls (season 5)
- Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (season 1)
Disney+ Originals
- A Celebration of the Music from Coco
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ep. 708 – Together Again
- Shop Class, Ep. 107 – Ready for Launch
- Disney Family Sundays, Ep. 119 – Minnie Mouse: Kite
- One Day At Disney, Ep. 119 – Francheska Roman: Candy Maker
- Be Our Chef, Ep. 103 – Hidden Within
Sunday, April 12
- PJ Masks (season 3)
Friday, April 17
- Brain Games (season 8)
- Let’s Stick Together
- Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (seasons 1-2)
- Pluto’s Purchase
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (season 16)
Disney+ Originals
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ep. 709 – Old Friends Not Forgotten
- Shop Class Finale, Ep. 108 – Build Your Own Adventure
- Disney Family Sundays, Ep. 124 – Finding Nemo: Terrarium
- One Day At Disney, Ep. 120 – Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager
- Be Our Chef, Ep. 104 – Curiouser and Curiouser
Sunday, April 19
- Just Roll with It (season 1)
Monday, April 20
- Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (season 1)
Wednesday, April 22
- Fury Files
- Jane Goodall: The Hope
Thursday, April 23
- Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (season 3)
Friday, April 24
- America’s Funniest Home Videos (seasons 12-19, 23)
- Man in Space
- Mars and Beyond
- The Olympic Elk
Disney+ Originals
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ep. 710 – The Phantom Apprentice
- Disney Family Sundays, Ep. 125 – WALL•E: Recycling Container
- One Day At Disney, Ep. 121 – Tia Kratter: Pixar University
- Be Our Chef, Ep. 105 – Beyond the Reef
Thursday, April 30
- National Treasure