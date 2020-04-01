Listen Live

Coming to Disney + in April

Pixar's Onward is coming this Friday!

By Darryl on the Drive

Wednesday, April 1

  • Doctor Doolittle

Friday, April 3

 

#PixarOnward is coming to the US tonight on digital download and will be streaming on #DisneyPlus on April 3rd.

  • Onward
  • A Tale of Two Critters
  • In a Nutshell
  • Don’s Fountain of Youth
  • Donald’s Dog Laundry
  • Double Dribble
  • Dragon Around
  • Elmer Elephant
  • Fish Hooks (seasons 1-3)
  • How to Play Football
  • Lambert, The Sheepish Lion
  • On Ice
  • Out of Scale
  • Penguins
  • Pluto’s Party
  • Sea Scouts
  • Sonny with a Chance (seasons 1-3)
  • The Boy Who Talked to Badgers
  • The New Neighbor
  • The Small One
  • The Straight Story

Disney+ Originals

  • Elephant
  • Life on the Edge: Penguins Behind the Scenes
  • Dolphin Reef
  • Diving with Dolphins
  • Dolphin Reef: Behind the Scenes
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ep. 707 – Dangerous Debt
  • Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings Finale, Ep. 208 – Marry ME
  • Shop Class, Ep. 106 – Downhill Derby
  • Disney Family Sundays, Ep. 122 – Minnie Mouse: Apron
  • One Day At Disney, Ep. 118 – Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway
  • Be Our Chef, Ep. 102 – Diagnosis: Delicious

Friday, April 10

 

The most wonderful gift we could've received this Christmas – we got our wedding photos and magic kingdom portrait photos back!

  • Life Below Zero (season 14)
  • Paradise Island (season 1)
  • Playtime with Puppy Dog Pals (season 1)
  • Running Wild with Bear Grylls (season 5)
  • Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (season 1)

Disney+ Originals

  • A Celebration of the Music from Coco
  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ep. 708 – Together Again
  • Shop Class, Ep. 107 – Ready for Launch
  • Disney Family Sundays, Ep. 119 – Minnie Mouse: Kite
  • One Day At Disney, Ep. 119 – Francheska Roman: Candy Maker
  • Be Our Chef, Ep. 103 – Hidden Within

Sunday, April 12

  • PJ Masks (season 3)

Friday, April 17

  • Brain Games (season 8)
  • Let’s Stick Together
  • Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (seasons 1-2)
  • Pluto’s Purchase
  • The Incredible Dr. Pol (season 16)

Disney+ Originals

  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ep. 709 – Old Friends Not Forgotten
  • Shop Class Finale, Ep. 108 – Build Your Own Adventure
  • Disney Family Sundays, Ep. 124 – Finding Nemo: Terrarium
  • One Day At Disney, Ep. 120 – Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager
  • Be Our Chef, Ep. 104 – Curiouser and Curiouser

Sunday, April 19

  • Just Roll with It (season 1)

Monday, April 20

  • Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (season 1)

Wednesday, April 22

  • Fury Files
  • Jane Goodall: The Hope

Thursday, April 23

  • Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (season 3)

Friday, April 24

  • America’s Funniest Home Videos (seasons 12-19, 23)
  • Man in Space
  • Mars and Beyond
  • The Olympic Elk

Disney+ Originals

  • Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Ep. 710 – The Phantom Apprentice
  • Disney Family Sundays, Ep. 125 – WALL•E: Recycling Container
  • One Day At Disney, Ep. 121 – Tia Kratter: Pixar University
  • Be Our Chef, Ep. 105 – Beyond the Reef

Thursday, April 30

  • National Treasure

