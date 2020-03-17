Communities in Oro Medonte Made a Shamrock Scavenger Hunt

As we’re safely keeping our distance from each other during COVID-19 at home or in the backyard, some parents are displaying their homemade crafts.

On a Community Facebook page, Oro Medonte families launched a St. Patrick’s Day shamrock hunt today.

Oro-Moedonte communities in Edgar, Horsehoe and Sugar Bush took part.

Giving kids a chance to go for a walk and search out houses that are taking part in the fun, while showing off handmade crafts.

Everyone who participated put shamrocks in windows, end of driveways or garage doors. (Front window at our place is decorated!)

Families are posting shamrocks, rainbows and even pots of gold.

Creative, crafty and fun from a safe distance!