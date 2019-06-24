Community Conversations: One Step Forward

One step forward is a simple way to move beyond just recognizing diversity on our journey toward inclusion. Guest Irfan Toor, Principal of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion with the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) joins host Michèle Newton for a live discussion. From his own lived experiences to student and educator perspectives on diversity and inclusion, we’ll learn how, together, we can work toward inclusion as our new norm.

Created and facilitated by Michèle Newton, the Our Mosaic Lives quarterly conversation series candidly explores the intersection of identity, diversity and inclusion. In partnership with Barrie Public Library, the series is made possible by the sponsorship of AMICA Little Lake and with the support of Allegra Marketing & Printing and Konvo Media.