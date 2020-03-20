Conan O’Brien Says He Will Return To Late Night Starting March 30th!

His show will be returning to television March 30th. Continuing with social distancing rules, the show will be produced remotely, shot using an iPhone and without a studio audience. Conan will also be doing interviews via video chat…

I am going back on the air Monday, March 30th. All my staff will work from home, I will shoot at home using an iPhone, and my guests will Skype. This will not be pretty, but feel free to laugh at our attempt. Stay safe. — Conan O’Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 19, 2020

“We have a staff that wants to work, that doesn’t want to not get paid, and you just want to keep the business going,” said show producer Jeff Ross.

O’Brien has been sharing videos online while his show is in hiatus. But clearly, like many of us, he wants to get back to his job!

Other late night hosts have been trying to entertain via social media while they too are at home in isolation.