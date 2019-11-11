Concert Goer Sues Madonna, Saying Her Concert Starts Too Late!
It's past my bedtime!
Nate Hollander is taking Madonna and her promoter Live Nation to court over late start times.
Nate had bought a couple of tickets to see the Madame X Tour when the concert was originally scheduled to begin at 8:30pm.
But Nate received an email saying that the concert start time had been changed to 1030pm.
Hollander and many others tried to get a refund because they felt a 10:30pm start time is too late, however Live Nation will not be offering refunds at this time.
He originally bought the tickets for $1,024, 95 and even trying to resell won’t get Nate all his money back. He is suing for $15000 in damages!