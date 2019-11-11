Concert Goer Sues Madonna, Saying Her Concert Starts Too Late!

Nate Hollander is taking Madonna and her promoter Live Nation to court over late start times.

Nate had bought a couple of tickets to see the Madame X Tour when the concert was originally scheduled to begin at 8:30pm.

But Nate received an email saying that the concert start time had been changed to 1030pm.

Hollander and many others tried to get a refund because they felt a 10:30pm start time is too late, however Live Nation will not be offering refunds at this time.

He originally bought the tickets for $1,024, 95 and even trying to resell won’t get Nate all his money back. He is suing for $15000 in damages!