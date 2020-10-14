Listen Live

Conchata Ferrell, From ‘Two and a half Men’, Dies

Hollywood has lost another shining star

By Dirt/Divas

Ferrell played Berta the housekeeper on the popular comedy ‘Two and a half Men,’  died Tuesday at the age of 77.

Warner Bros. Television tweeted out a statement on the loss.

 

“We are saddened by the loss of Conchata Ferrell and are grateful for the years she brought us laughs as Berta which will live on forever.”

 

Ferrell was hospitalized in May, spending weeks in the ICU before being transferred to a long-term treatment centre, where she was on a respirator and dialysis.

 

Charlie Sheen took to Twitter to express his sadness…

 

