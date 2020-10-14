Conchata Ferrell, From ‘Two and a half Men’, Dies

Ferrell played Berta the housekeeper on the popular comedy ‘Two and a half Men,’ died Tuesday at the age of 77.

Warner Bros. Television tweeted out a statement on the loss.

“We are saddened by the loss of Conchata Ferrell and are grateful for the years she brought us laughs as Berta which will live on forever.”

Ferrell was hospitalized in May, spending weeks in the ICU before being transferred to a long-term treatment centre, where she was on a respirator and dialysis.

We are saddened by the loss of Conchata Ferrell and are grateful for the years she brought us laughs as Berta which will live on forever. pic.twitter.com/pGQaQveSxm — Warner Bros. TV (@warnerbrostv) October 13, 2020

Charlie Sheen took to Twitter to express his sadness…