Listen Live

107.5 Kool FM

Coors Light Onesies Are Her!

Drink up in your onesie!

By Kool Eats

Oh, the weather outside is frightful, which means ‘tis the season to be wrapped up in a cozy onesie.  The beer brand is embracing the holiday spirit by launching its first-ever Coors Holiday Adult Onesie.

The limited-edition onesie is designed to “bring you some chill to the happiest—and busiest—time of year.”

According to the brand’s website, “when you inevitably need a pause from the action, there’s nothing more Chill than cracking open a mountain cold Coors Light in our ultra-cozy adult onesie.”

If you’re feeling extra festive, you can pair your onesie with your Coors Light limited-edition Jonas Brothers beer.

the onesies retail for $30 each at CoorsLightHoliday.com while supplies last.

Related posts

French Fry Shortage Is Possible!

Costco Has An Egg Nog Wine Cocktail

KFC CANADA IS PILOTING PLANT-BASED FRIED ‘CHICKEN’ TOMORROW