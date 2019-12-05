Coors Light Onesies Are Her!

Oh, the weather outside is frightful, which means ‘tis the season to be wrapped up in a cozy onesie. The beer brand is embracing the holiday spirit by launching its first-ever Coors Holiday Adult Onesie.

The limited-edition onesie is designed to “bring you some chill to the happiest—and busiest—time of year.”

According to the brand’s website, “when you inevitably need a pause from the action, there’s nothing more Chill than cracking open a mountain cold Coors Light in our ultra-cozy adult onesie.”

If you’re feeling extra festive, you can pair your onesie with your Coors Light limited-edition Jonas Brothers beer.

the onesies retail for $30 each at CoorsLightHoliday.com while supplies last.