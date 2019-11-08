COPE SERVICE DOGS PRESENTS – AN EVENING IN SHANGHAI

And now for something completely different….I am Gala Committee member Sharon Winchester inviting you to travel with us to Old Shanghai! It will be a night of culture and allure that will include Asian inspired appetizers and a three course dinner. Shop in our Night Market, check out our décor that will stun you or dance the night away! Tickets are $150 that will support our newest litter of future facility or service dogs.

To purchase tickets, click HERE.