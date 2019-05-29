Cops Are Looking For A Women Who Swiped $800 Worth Of Toilet Paper And Vodka!

There’s a 30-year-old, Jana Snowden in Baton Rouge, Louisiana is wanted by police after she swiped a crap load of TP and Vodka!

According to reports, earlier this month, she went to a Walmart and loaded her cart up with just two things: Lots of vodka, and lots of toilet paper without paying. The total value of all that vodka and toilet paper is close to $800.

The cops identified her from the surveillance footage and now they’re trying to track her down. She’ll be facing up to six months in jail for theft.

Full story