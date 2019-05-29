Listen Live

Cops Are Looking For A Women Who Swiped $800 Worth Of Toilet Paper And Vodka!

Must be quite the party!

By Humor

There’s a 30-year-old, Jana Snowden in Baton Rouge, Louisiana is wanted by police after she swiped a crap load of TP and Vodka!

According to reports, earlier this month, she went to a Walmart and loaded her cart up with just two things:  Lots of vodka, and lots of toilet paper without paying.  The total value of all that vodka and toilet paper is close to $800.

The cops identified her from the surveillance footage and now they’re trying to track her down.  She’ll be facing up to six months in jail for theft.

Full story

Related posts

This Teacher Keeps A List Of All The New Slang He Learns

Justin Timberlake And ‘N’ Sync Share “It’s Gonna Be May” Memes

WATCH: Elmo On ‘Game of Thrones’