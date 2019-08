Corn Roast & Garage Sale

Sunday Sept. 8th 1-4pm

Music and Raffles – Baked goods – Silent Auction

Bridle Tree Farm

1336 Rainbow Valley Road E. Phelpston

Our goal is a “ZERO WASTE EVENT”. Bring your own drinking bottle which we will fill with some of the cleanest Springwater on the planet.

Profits to the Friends of Simcoe Forests Inc.