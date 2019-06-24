Corona Is Moving Away From Plastic Rings For Their Six-Packs!

The beer brand is introducing a new model of beer can designed to screw into one another vertically to form a long, pole-like six-pack.

It’s called the Fit Pack and was designed to eliminate plastic packaging waste. The concept is currently in the test phase but Corona says “Our dream is for them to extend Fit Packs to every Corona can around the world and even other brands.”

In recent years, various beer companies have put forth alternatives to the plastic rings, ranging from edible and compostable material to recyclable glue. more