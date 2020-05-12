Listen Live

Coronavirus Lockdown Causing More Impulse Buying

What are you buying online?

By Kool Tech

New research from One Poll finds people are impulse buying a lot more than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In a normal month, the average person would probably spend about $155 a month on “spur of the moment” buys.

Since the pandemic started, that number has jumped to almost $183 a month.

The things that most people impulsively bought are the things that disappeared fastest from the store shelves including hand sanitizer, toilet paper, and cleaning supplies.

More than a quarter of Americans have spent more than $200 on one “big ticket” item in the last two months.

72 percent say impulse buying helps with their moods during these trying times.

Related posts

THE QUARANTINE HAS MEANT MORE VIDEO GAMES, BUT FEWER SHOWERS

HERE’S HOW PEOPLE WANT TO SEE WORK CHANGE ONCE THEY’RE GOING TO THE OFFICE AGAIN

WHAT HAVE WE LEARNED SINCE LOCKDOWN BEGAN