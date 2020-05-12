Coronavirus Lockdown Causing More Impulse Buying

New research from One Poll finds people are impulse buying a lot more than they did before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

In a normal month, the average person would probably spend about $155 a month on “spur of the moment” buys.

Since the pandemic started, that number has jumped to almost $183 a month.

The things that most people impulsively bought are the things that disappeared fastest from the store shelves including hand sanitizer, toilet paper, and cleaning supplies.

More than a quarter of Americans have spent more than $200 on one “big ticket” item in the last two months.

72 percent say impulse buying helps with their moods during these trying times.