Costco Has An Egg Nog Wine Cocktail
To cope with your extended family during the Holidays?
Costco’s Kirkland brand has had the internet buzzing with the release of ‘Egg Nog Wine Cocktail!’
(Looks like we’re missing out in Canada though)
Maybe this drink, specifically meant to enjoy during the Holidays is here to help cope with family….
New Survey by Motel 6 says; 1 in 4 people have hidden from their family in a relatives house
Another survey showed; the average person can only go 3 hours and 54 minutes with their family before they need a break
And only 25% of us can be with them for long stretches of time without going nuts