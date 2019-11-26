Costco Has An Egg Nog Wine Cocktail

View this post on Instagram

Game changer! 😱 My Costco just got these 1.5 liter Kirkland Egg Nog Wine Cocktails! This is made with real dairy cream, contains 13.9% Alc/Vol, and is best served over ice. I cannot WAIT to enjoy the holidays with this right by my side! 😂😍 ($8.99, item no. 1263677)