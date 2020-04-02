Costco Now Only Allowing Two People Per One Membership Card To Enter The Store…

As of Friday, no more than two people can enter the store per one membership.

Costco posted a statement to it’s website that reads:

“This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts.”

Costco also is now offering a few hours a week for seniors and is allowing those with physical impairments to also participate…

Costco has also put limits on in-demand items for now, and not allowing for most returns at this time.

