Costco Selling A Beer Advent Calendar!

How about a massive, beer-themed advent calendar to kick off the holiday season!

There’s an instagram account called Costco_doesitagain- this is where people post the most epic things they find at the mega store.

The Beer advent calendar is $59,99- with 24 exclusive imported German beers collected together by Kalea, a German beer company.

According to Kalea’s website, the product “contains 24 cans of unique German beer that is unavailable in regular retail stores.

The beers come from privately-owned breweries all over Germany.

Don’t get too excited Ontario residents as Costco doesn’t sell booze…. Insert sad face and then drive to Quebec!