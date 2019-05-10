Show: Cottage Comedy Presents: Mike Wilmot

Venue: JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort

Date: Friday May 10th

Doors Open: 8:00 PM

Show Time: 9:00 PM

Ticket Price: $40.00 +hst or Table of 12 $400 +hst

For Tickets go to www.cottagecomedy.com for more info contact 705-644-9850 (Resort Packages Available Soon!)

About the show

Cottage Comedy Returns with another hilarious evening of stand up comedy in Muskoka featuring legendary Canadian comedian Mike Wilmot (HBO, Just For Laughs)!

*Previous years this has been a CBC Recording, this particular show is UNCENSORED (not for the easily offended).

About Mike Wilmot:

Mike was born with his head between a woman’s legs, took that fact, added beer and created one of the funniest stand-up acts on both sides of the Atlantic. If you live on the eastern side of the Pond and are a fan of Rich Hall’s you probably saw Mike appear with him on the BBC in Rich Hall’s Cattle Drive or Rich Hall’s Fishing Show. Or you might have seen him as himself on the BBC in Never Mind the Buzzcocks or 28 Acts in 28 Minutes. On this side of the Atlantic, Mike was on Canadian TV in Corner Gas and All the Comforts and on CMT’s Ron White’s Salute to the Troops.

The above just scratches the surface of this funny man’s comedic depth. You might ask, “What do you mean by that?” And I would answer: He’s got awards. He’s got awards up the whazoo: The Barry for Outstanding Stand-up Comic Performance in Australia; The Time Out Award for Outstanding Stand-up Comic in London, England; the Canadian Comedy Award for Best Male Film Performance and he twice received the Canadian Comedy Award for Best Male Stand-up.

Add to this all his other Canadian TV appearances, the thousands of times he did his stand-up on night club stages and all the festivals from Melbourne, Australia to Kilkenny, Ireland to Edinburgh, Scotland to Montreal, Canada and you have one hell of a funny man.