Could Taylor Swift Be Playing Smaller Venues On Her Next Tour?

The tour could kick-off sometime between late 2019 and early 2020, however she has yet to book any stadiums (which usually is done a year in advance). Taylor told Ryan Seacrest that this was intentional.

She told Seacrest, “Stadiums are amazing — I love stadiums, I just don’t know if we’re going to do the same thing as we did last time.”

“My goal for whatever live setting that we decide to do things in is gonna be to try to make it feel smaller like a living room.”