Could There Be A Destiny’s Child Reunion?

Word is that after Beyonce saw the success of the Spice Girls reunion tour, she was inspired to get a reunion organized.

If reports check out, Beyonce, Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland have been chatting about the idea with all ladies said to be on board.

There are talks of a tour and maybe even new music! What better time than 2020 which will mark Destiny’s Child 20 year anniversary!

Destiny’s Child had some huge success between 1990 to 2006 before Beyonce released a solo album. Fans lost their mind last year at Cochella music festival when all three ladies appeared on stage at one point.