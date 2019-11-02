Listen Live

Could Timbits Cereal Be A Thing?

Timbits for breakfast anyone?

By Kool Eats

Twitter users are freaking out over the possibility of Tim Horton’s Timbits cereal coming soon. Photos of branded Timbits cereal boxes have been floating around online, which has caused the speculation.

No official word from Tim Horton’s on if this will actually be a thing or not but they did say this:

“Tim Hortons is always looking into new products that may offer more choice to Canadians, however we have nothing more to share at this time,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

Would you try it if this comes into existence?

