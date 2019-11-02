Could Timbits Cereal Be A Thing?

Twitter users are freaking out over the possibility of Tim Horton’s Timbits cereal coming soon. Photos of branded Timbits cereal boxes have been floating around online, which has caused the speculation.

No official word from Tim Horton’s on if this will actually be a thing or not but they did say this:

“Tim Hortons is always looking into new products that may offer more choice to Canadians, however we have nothing more to share at this time,” a spokesperson said in an emailed statement Wednesday.

As a Tim-loving Michigander, I've never been more heartbroken about a Canada exclusive https://t.co/xew1GY8gLb — Cerealously 🥛 (@cerealouslynet) October 25, 2019

There's a timbits cereal and you know I'm gonna buy — Dalia 🕶 (@_sphinx_o) October 25, 2019

Happy Saturday!!! I just breezed through the news headlines… Tim Horton's timbits cereal? You got to be kidding me… — 黄-爾德 WongDell (@WongErdell) October 26, 2019

WAIT WE HAVE TIMBITS CEREAL NOW? Ima hunt for it after work tomorrow — Jenna☆Swoot (@Swootery) October 29, 2019

I need to know which person ate timbits and said they needed it in cereal form lmfao — Jeebs LePlair (@RF_SLYME) October 25, 2019

Would you try it if this comes into existence?