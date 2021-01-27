Could Your Butterfinger Be Turned Into A Peanut Butter Spread?

It is unclear whether Butterfinger plans to actually release its own peanut butter, but oh boy! How great would that be!

Earlier this week, Butterfinger teased us by posting its own peanut butter on social media.

The candy brand — owned by Ferrero — posted a picture of the possible product on Twitter Sunday morning, with a tag in the top corner that said “New? And it would be “crispety crunchety” just like the chocolate bar.

Under the photo of the peanut butter, the company noted the product could be available “maybe sometime in the future.”