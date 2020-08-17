Listen Live

Countdown to Christmas with the ‘Friends’ Advent Calendar

Open over 40 'Friends' keepsakes

Advent calendars aren’t just for kids…

Rachel, Joey, Ross, Phoebe, Chandler and Monica will count us down to December 25th with “Friends: The Official Advent Calendar.

Featuring:

  • 25 favourite moments from the show
  • 40 Friends themed ornaments, trinkets, recipes, booklets and more

The ‘Friends’ Advent Calendar will be released on October 27th, for only $18. Amazon already has them listed here.

Superfans of the show have another must-have coming soon: The Official Friends Cookbook is going to be available on September 22nd.

 

