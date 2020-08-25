Countries That Have Never Reported A Covid-19 Case

While most of the world deals with this pandemic in their own way, there are 10 United Nations member countries with no recorded Covid-19 cases.

They are all Pacific Ocean Islands and they include; Republic of Palau, Micronesia, the Republic of Nauru (a microstate of Micronesia), the Republic of the Marshall Islands, the Republic of Kiribati, the Solomon Islands, Tuvalu, the Independent State of Samoa, the Republic of Vanuatu and the Kingdom of Tonga, the BBC reported.

This wasn’t by just luck, these islands aggressively closed their borders, and totally cut off tourism which these islands depend on.

Choosing their resident’s health over wealth seems to be the general consensus among experts.

The fishing industry and hospitality industry is said to be in shambles at the moment, but local governments say it was and is worth it.