Couple Finds 60 Bottles Of Bootleg Whiskey In Secret Wall In New York Home

A couple in upstate New York found an old bootlegger’s supply of Whiskey from the 1920s in a wall of their home.

Currently, they have found about 60 bottles and they say there are more compartments they still have to open on the floor that could have more tucked away.

So how much would just one of these full bottles be worth potentially?

The most recent global average price we have for The Macallan Fine & Rare Vintage Single Malt Scotch Whisky 1937 is USD 45,623 (October 2020) Price of Vintage Whiskey

More