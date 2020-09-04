Couple Takes Wedding Photos for 60th Anniversary in their Original Wedding Attire
The bride made her own dress!
In Nebraska, Kate Autry Photography captured beautiful photographs of a couple celebrating their 60th anniversary. If that’s not sweet enough, Marvin and Lucille wore the same outfits they wore on their wedding day!
Check out the photos in this post from Kate Autry:
Posted by Katie Autry Photography on Thursday, August 20, 2020
The couple told their photographer that the secrets to a long marriage are:
1. Work hard
2. Be kind to one another
3. Think before you speak
4. Rely on each others strengths to overcome your weakness
5. Stay strong in your faith
My husband and I celebrated our 10th anniversary this July. The plan was to go to Old Quebec City for a week but, instead, we had a weekend to ourselves with our two children staying with my parents. What I wanted most was to get into our wedding attire and take new photos. My husband had rented his Morning Suit from Moores and we weren’t organized to make it happen again. But I wore my wedding dress, which was hand-made in Barrie by Paula Drouillard.