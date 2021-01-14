‘Courage’ Face Masks Sold By The Hip Raise $40Gs For Charity!
Help support the local music community!
The Tragically Hip began selling their own ‘Courage’ face coverings in an effort to help out the Canadian music community, which has been destroyed by this pandemic.
On Wednesday, the group announced that they had raised $40k which would provide ongoing emergency financial relief for musicians and crew members during the COVID pandemic.
The Hip are asking people to purchase a mask for $15 through their site with all funds raised going to the Unison Benevolent Fund.
By popular demand and sad necessity, we want to introduce the new Courage Mask. All proceeds from sales will go directly to the @unisonfund. Thanks for the support and thanks for wearing a mask! Stay safe.
Available online in our store: https://t.co/mqPkcLZ6Ki pic.twitter.com/X2lr4vi1Xj
— The Tragically Hip (@thehipofficial) August 14, 2020