Courteney Cox Is Returning For A fifth ‘Scream’ Movie

Courtney Cox confirmed the news on Instagram by posting a video of the villain’s black and white mask with the words “I can’t wait to see this face again” in red.

View this post on Instagram @screammovies @spyglassmediagr @paramountpics A post shared by Courteney Cox (@courteneycoxofficial) on Jul 31, 2020 at 10:03am PDT

David Arquette has also confirmed that he will be returning as Sheriff Dewey Riley.

“I am thrilled to be playing Dewey again and to reunite with my Scream family, old and new,” Arquette said in a statement, The Hollywood Reporter said. “Scream has been such a big part of my life, and for both the fans and myself, I look forward to honoring Wes Craven’s legacy.”

Craven, who died in 2015, directed the “Scream” franchise.