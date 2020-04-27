COVID-19 Is Causing Canadian’s To Drink More!

Some are drinking more because they’re lonely, stressed and simply bored. The poll was commissioned by the Canadian Centre of Substance Use and Addiction.

The poll finds that those aged 18 to 54 are the ones who have upped their booze intake 21% compared to Canadians 55 years and older…

While the majority of Canadians aren’t drinking more, those who are say they are doing it as a way to cope. The poll found that some are drinking more, but it wasn’t clear just how much more they are drinking…

Here are the main reasons to Drink More due to experts:

REASONS TO DRINK MORE:

Lack of regular schedule: 51 per cent

Boredom: 49 per cent

Loneliness: 19 per cent

Supply: 12 per cent

Cooking more: 3 per cent

Social gatherings: 2 per cent

No reason: 6 per cent

Unsure/other: 5 per cent

More