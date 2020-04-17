COVID-19 LEADS TO MORE DRINKING BY CANADIANS

A new Nanos poll commissioned by the CCSA or Canadian Centre of Substance Use and Addition, says that Canadian’s under 54 are drinking way more while waiting out this pandemic.

In fact, drinking is up with all ages. The poll found that Canadians aged 35-54 are drinking 25% more while millennials (18-34) are drinking 21% more… Our older popular, adults 54 + seem to have a better grip on things as those drinking numbers are up just 10%.

The main reason for the increase of drinks, when asked?

51% said it was due to lack of schedule

49% said it was because of boredom

44% said it was because of stress…